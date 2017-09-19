WATCH: “Did you ever send a lewd text or email to another employee at Fox News?” @MLauer asks @billoreilly pic.twitter.com/tqLZzsOcmR — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 19, 2017

Bill O’Reilly had his first big sit down interview with Matt Lauer on the Today show Tuesday morning since being ousted from Fox News in April, after news of five settled sexual harassment lawsuits against the O’Reilly Factor host surfaced and advertisers began dropping like flies. Previously, O’Reilly spoke to Glenn Beck for The Blaze via phone, calling his firing an “orchestrated hit” by the far left, and he likewise remained adamant against any claims of wrongdoing while speaking to Lauer.

In the first clip, O’Reilly shuts down a line of questioning as to him ever having sent a lewd text or email to a fellow employee at Fox News. “In 42 years, I’ve been in this business, I’ve worked for 12 companies, not one time did I have any interaction with HR, did I have any complaints filed against me,” he claimed.

“You don’t let your #1 guy go unless you have info. that makes him…” –@MLauer “That’s not true…It was a business decision.” –@billoreilly pic.twitter.com/48yt0CHShV — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 19, 2017

In another clip, Lauer points out the magnitude of the allegations against O’Reilly, and that they had to have been pretty serious for Fox News to let go of their “number one guy” who had carried the network for so many years.

“Doesn’t it seem safe to assume that the people at Fox News were given a piece of information, or given some evidence that simply made it impossible for you to stay on at Fox News?,” Lauer grilled, to which O’Reilly plainly responded, “That’s a false assumption. There were a lot of other business things in play at that time and still today that 21st Century was involved with, and it was a business decision that they made.”