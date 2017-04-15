Fox News

As Bill O’Reilly takes a very-much-definitely-planned-before-crap-hit-the-fan vacation in Italy, more details of the alleged fallout from his continued pattern of less than gentlemanly behavior keep coming to light. The New York Times reports that O’Reilly’s defense of the ousted Roger Ailes — and his equally fiery defense of his employer, Fox News — played a part in Megyn Kelly’s departure from the cable news network.

The news comes as Kelly herself is nearing a comeback with NBC, possibly with her first interview being the granddaddy of them all: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kelly’s early-January departure from Fox News was a setback for the network that saw her as a major part of its future. Fox offered Kelly $20 million a year to stay, but she reportedly declined, in part, because of Bill O’Reilly and his public behavior during the Ailes scandal. According to an alleged email sent by Kelly to Fox News co-presidents Jack Abernethy and Bill Shine, the most notable incident came during O’Reilly’s sit down with CBS This Morning. There O’Reilly blew a fuse when asked about Kelly’s allegations that the former Fox News head sexually harassed her. “Look, it’s open season,” O’Reilly then said, “let’s whack the Fox News Channel. I’ve had enough of it. It’s a good place to work. All right?” Soon after, O’Reilly delivered another blow to Kelly on his own show, saying ‘loyalty mattered’: