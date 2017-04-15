Bill O'Reilly Accused Of Racism Over Comment

Bill O’Reilly’s Defense Of Roger Ailes Reportedly Helped Cement Megyn Kelly’s Exit From Fox News

04.15.17 6 hours ago

Fox News

As Bill O’Reilly takes a very-much-definitely-planned-before-crap-hit-the-fan vacation in Italy, more details of the alleged fallout from his continued pattern of less than gentlemanly behavior keep coming to light. The New York Times reports that O’Reilly’s defense of the ousted Roger Ailes — and his equally fiery defense of his employer, Fox News — played a part in Megyn Kelly’s departure from the cable news network.

The news comes as Kelly herself is nearing a comeback with NBC, possibly with her first interview being the granddaddy of them all: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kelly’s early-January departure from Fox News was a setback for the network that saw her as a major part of its future. Fox offered Kelly $20 million a year to stay, but she reportedly declined, in part, because of Bill O’Reilly and his public behavior during the Ailes scandal. According to an alleged email sent by Kelly to Fox News co-presidents Jack Abernethy and Bill Shine, the most notable incident came during O’Reilly’s sit down with CBS This Morning. There O’Reilly blew a fuse when asked about Kelly’s allegations that the former Fox News head sexually harassed her. “Look, it’s open season,” O’Reilly then said, “let’s whack the Fox News Channel. I’ve had enough of it. It’s a good place to work. All right?” Soon after, O’Reilly delivered another blow to Kelly on his own show, saying ‘loyalty mattered’:

“If somebody is paying you a wage, you owe that person or company allegiance. You don’t like what’s happening in the workplace, go to human resources or leave. I’ve done that. And then take the action you need to take afterward if you feel aggrieved. There are labor laws in this country. But don’t run down the concern that supports you by trying to undermine it … Factor Tip of The Day: Loyalty is good.”

Around The Web

TAGSbill o'reillyFOX NEWSmegyn kelly

First 100 Days

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

03.30.17 2 weeks ago 45 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP