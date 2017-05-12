Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Bill O’Reilly granted his first official interview since his Fox News firing to Glenn Beck’s TheBlaze. As one would expect, he did not adopt a repentant tone on the sexual harassment allegations against him (he’s consistently referred to the accusations as “unfounded”). Nor did he mention the recent surfacing of an affidavit, in which his wife accused him of violently attacking her after she caught him having phone sex, but to be fair, this discussion really only revolved around O’Reilly’s disgust at being fired from Fox News.

Beck conducted this talk with O’Reilly via phone, and the former Fox News host framed himself as a victim of an orchestrated “hit.” He discussed taking legal action against those who wronged him, and just as O’Reilly claimed on his first podcast that “the truth will come out,” he said the story is not over. Here’s more from vengeful O’Reilly:

“This was a hit. In the weeks to come, we’re gonna be able to explain some of it. It has to do with destroying voices that the far left and the organized left-wing cabal doesn’t like. That’s the general tone. I can’t get specific. There’s a lot of legality here.”

Beck followed up by asking how O’Reilly would present this explanation, and the disgraced talking head said there would be an “exposition” soon. He also claimed there’s a “crew” that “terrorizes sponsors” and “pays people to say things,” which was his way of saying that the accusations against him are … bogus? Considering how O’Reilly and Fox paid millions of dollars to silence multiple accusers’ stories over the years (which is something that generally wouldn’t happen with completely false allegations), O’Reilly’s stance is shady. He also claimed that he tried to protect his family, although it’s not clear whether he’s referring to settlements at that point or something else.

Nonetheless, O’Reilly is blaming the left for the wave of advertisers that abandoned him, and he vowed that his team will expose the entitles who destroyed him. This will be a “big, big story,” he said, but the “left-wing media” will probably “downplay” his vindication. However, he’s counting on Beck and the Internet to hold out his version of the truth. At about 2:15 in the above clip, O’Reilly even accused George Soros of funding similar ongoing campaigns against multiple conservative organizations.

Well, conspiracy theorists should have fun with that one.

