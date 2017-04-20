Even Fox Is Over Trump

In 2015, Bill O’Reilly Threatened The NY Times Reporter Who Wrote The Article That Led To His Firing

News Editor
04.20.17

Fox News

Bill O’Reilly and his soon-to-be (reportedly) “staggering” golden parachute were returning from his Italian vacation when news of his firing arrived. As the dust settles, people are starting to realize that O’Reilly’s career was delivered a fatal blow by a reporter that he threatened in 2015.

O’Reilly’s alleged predatory behavior toward women has been ongoing for many years, but what put the wheels in motion for his ousting was an April 1st article from the New York Times. Reporter Emily Steel delivered the damning news that O’Reilly and Fox paid a $13 million cumulative total to silence five women who accused him of sexual harassment. This news led to dozens of advertisers dropping O’Reilly’s show, and a few weeks later, his career is as good as over.

And guess what? In 2015, O’Reilly came after Steel while she co-authored this critical article about how he apparently embellished tales relating to his 1982 coverage of the Falklands war for CBS News. When contacted by Steel as she researched her piece, he threatened grave repercussions: “I am coming after you with everything I have. You can take it as a threat.”

At the time, Steel tweeted out O’Reilly’s threat against her.

TAGSbill o'reillyFOX NEWSnew york times

