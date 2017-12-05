It’s been over a year since the infamous Access Hollywood tape containing then-gameshow host Donald Trump bragging of sexually assaulting women was leaked. It cost NBC’s Billy Bush his job, but weeks later, Donald Trump won the presidency.

Now the tape is once again in the news after President Trump claimed that the voice heard on the tape is fake. In other words, even after admitting that he did it, he’s saying he never said this: “You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything … Grab ’em by the p*ssy. You can do anything.”

This gave Bush the perfect opportunity to finally resurface and pen an op-ed in The New York Times, in which he decried Trump’s questioning the authenticity of the tape. Even Access Hollywood, who can’t be proud of the content of the tape, came out to confirm that it was real.

Now Bush is on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, reiterating what he said in his op-ed, and explaining that he was there, it was Trump on the tape, and in a society that’s coming closer to finally holding powerful men accountable for systematic harassment, Trump’s continuing to hurt victims of assault with attitude.

(Via The Late Show)