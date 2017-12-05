Billy Bush Tells Stephen Colbert Why He Decided To Speak Out About Trump’s ‘Access Hollywood’ Claims

#The Late Show #Donald Trump #Stephen Colbert
12.04.17 1 hour ago

It’s been over a year since the infamous Access Hollywood tape containing then-gameshow host Donald Trump bragging of sexually assaulting women was leaked. It cost NBC’s Billy Bush his job, but weeks later, Donald Trump won the presidency.

Now the tape is once again in the news after President Trump claimed that the voice heard on the tape is fake. In other words, even after admitting that he did it, he’s saying he never said this: “You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything … Grab ’em by the p*ssy. You can do anything.”

This gave Bush the perfect opportunity to finally resurface and pen an op-ed in The New York Times, in which he decried Trump’s questioning the authenticity of the tape. Even Access Hollywood, who can’t be proud of the content of the tape, came out to confirm that it was real.

Now Bush is on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, reiterating what he said in his op-ed, and explaining that he was there, it was Trump on the tape, and in a society that’s coming closer to finally holding powerful men accountable for systematic harassment, Trump’s continuing to hurt victims of assault with attitude.

(Via The Late Show)

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Late Show#Donald Trump#Stephen Colbert
TAGSdonald trumpSTEPHEN COLBERTTHE LATE SHOW

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP