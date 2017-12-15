Getty Image

As the GOP circles the wagons to pass their deeply unpopular tax bill, more and more Republican Senators are falling in line to support the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The latest domino to fall? Deficit hawk and frequent Trump critic Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tennesse), who announced his intention to support the bill late Friday in a statement. Corker’s office revealed that after speaking with several business owners and economic leaders in Tennessee, the senator has decided to support the bill that is set to be voted on next week:

“This bill is far from perfect, and left to my own accord, we would have reached bipartisan consensus on legislation that avoided any change of adding to the deficit and far less would have been done on the individual side with items that do not generate economic growth.”

The Tennessee Republican called the bill a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to make U.S. businesses more productive and competitive. What’s more, along with new regulatory and immigration policies, he argues the bill will make Americans better off in the long run:

“In the end, after 11 years in the Senate, I know every bill we consider is imperfect and the question becomes is our country better off with or without the piece of legislation. I think we are better off with it. I realize this is a bet on our country’s enterprising spirit, and that is a bet I am willing to make.”

Corker announced in September that he wouldn’t seek re-election in 2018. Since then, he has become one of the GOP’s most outspoken critics of the Trump presidency, but has nonetheless fallen in line with party on major legislative agendas.

(Via ABC News)