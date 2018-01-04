Winter Storm Grayson Is Causing Severe Flooding In The Boston Area After Prompting Historically High Tide

#Disasters
News Editor
01.04.18 2 Comments

Getty Image

Winter Storm Grayson has dropped its “bomb cyclone” upon the Northeast after causing rampant power outages further south. The system’s dramatic title refers to a rapid pressure drop followed by an explosive strength gain, which has walloped New York with a closed JFK airport, a snow-crunched subway, and up to 60 mph wind guests. And as the above photo shows, Massachusetts is also being hit hard with a TV crew filming next to Rockport’s flooded T Wharf.

In Boston, which could see up to 18 inches of snow (South Boston has already accumulated 12+ inches), the situation could grow catastrophic. The storm has caused a historically high tide, which is bringing severe flooding in the city’s Seaport District, where dumpsters have been floating down the street.

Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn told local NBC affiliate WDHA, “This is the first time I’ve ever seen the water come this high up in this downtown area.” As a result, transit officials have closed a number of the city’s Blue Line stops, including near the New England Aquarium, where a reported four feet of water have accumulated, and the Boston Fire Department has performed some dramatic rescues, as pictured below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disasters
TAGSbostonDISASTERSMASSACHUSETTSWeatherwinter storm grayson

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 days ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP