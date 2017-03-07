Twitter Is Having A Field Day With This New Meme

03.07.17

Several Jewish community centers and the Anti-Defamation League received bomb threats on Tuesday. This sixth wave has now sent the total number of threats (both by phone and email) over 100 throughout the U.S. and Canada. The newest wave of threats doesn’t follow a discernible pattern, and the calls seem scattered randomly across the country. CNN reports that centers in Atlanta, Boston, New York, Washington, Maryland, Milwaukee, and Oregon had threats against them. The Anti-Defamation League also tweeted news about their threat.

This, coupled with recent streaks of vandalism on Jewish cemeteries, seems to signal a trend of anti-Semitism attempting to take hold. However, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said the recent wave of attacks cannot be seen as “normal”:

“This is not ‘normal.’ We will not be deterred or intimidated. It is time for action, and we call on the administration and Congress to take concrete steps to catch those threatening the Jewish community.”

Donald Trump decried the attacks (long after they began), and federal authorities continue to investigate. Ron Halber, director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that in some ways these threats are bringing people together:

“The person who is doing this will fail. If anything it’s bringing people together, it makes people want to stand up more, this is being a catalyst for greater Jewish involvement and pride.”

There has been an outreach to the Jewish community members who are facing these threats, as some Muslim-Americans are donating money to repair defaced cemeteries. CNN says New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is meeting with Police Commissioner James O’Neil andJewish leaders to discuss incidents in the Big Apple and how to deal with them.

(Via CNN & Jewish Telegraphic Agency)

