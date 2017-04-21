Ververidis Vasilis / Shutterstock.com

In a tense world, any apparent terrorist act just raises anxiety that much higher. So, the bombing of prominent soccer team Borussia Dortmund got a lot of attention, especially when letters that claimed an ISIS link were found near the site, and an Iraqi man with “links to ISIS” was arrested. But, it turns out there was a far different bomber, with a far different motive.

The BBC reports that a market trader named Sergej W has been arrested for the bombing. Is he a radical? Nope. He’s a market trader. He set off three bombs near the team bus hoping to drive down the price of shares in the team. Apparently, he’d borrowed thousands of dollars, staked it against the team facing a precipitous slide, and then planted the bombs to ensure they actually did tank. He was arrested early Friday by Germany’s equivalent of the SWAT team, GSG-9.

The would-be bomber is facing attempted murder charges and will likely go away for a long, long time. Fortunately, nobody was gravely injured, and they even played the game as planned. Still, it’s a good reminder that people have all sorts of motives for attempting horrible things, especially when money’s involved.

(via The BBC)