A Bosnian War Criminal Has Died From Drinking Poison In Court After Hearing His Guilty Sentence

News & Culture Writer
11.29.17 2 Comments

Getty Image

A former Bosnian Croat general reportedly has died after drinking liquid poison at a U.N. international criminal tribunal in The Hague, just after being convicted of war crimes dating back to the ’90s during the violent break-up of Yugoslavia. After 72-year-old Slobodan Praljak was sentenced to 20 years behind bars, he is said to have shouted, “Praljak is not a criminal. I reject your verdict.”

He then raised a small brown bottle to his lips and drank from it, declaring, “I just drank poison. I am not a war criminal. I oppose this conviction.” An ambulance arrived within minutes and emergency workers rushed to the scene. However, sources are saying that Praljak later died in a hospital in The Hague.

Praljak was charged with ordering the destruction of Mostar’s 16th-century bridge in November 1993, which judges in the first trial had said “caused disproportionate damage to the Muslim civilian population.”

A symbol of Bosnia’s devastation in the war, the Ottoman-era bridge was later rebuilt. The city experienced some of the worst of the Croat-Muslim clashes, with nearly 80% of its eastern area destroyed in the fighting.

Praljak’s suicide was captured by Croatian cameras filming the trial. The video can be viewed here, but please note that it is sensitive in nature.

(Via The Guardian)

Around The Web

TAGSCROATIApoisonSlobodan PraljaksuicideYUGOSLAVIA

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP