Bystanders tackled a teenager who vandalized the Boston Holocaust Memorial and held him until the police could arrive to arrest him. While it’s not officially a hate crime yet — an investigation into the teen’s motives is still ongoing — the Boston police did highlight that the act occurred soon after the horrifying events in Charlottesville that resulted in three dead. The Monday incident is the third such attack on the memorial this year and occurred ahead of a Boston event this weekend similar to the Unite the Right rally.
“Clearly, this type of behavior will not be tolerated in our city,” said Boston police commissioner Williams Evans. “And, in light of the recent events and unrest in Charlottesville, it’s sad to see a young person choose to engage in such senseless and shameful behavior.” The seventeen year old threw a rock through one of the memorial’s etched glass panels. When passersby saw him shatter the pane, they tackled him and kept a hold of him until the police arrived. He has been charged with willful destruction of property.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh tweeted his disappointment over yet another assault on the New England Holocaust Memorial and regret that there was “such a despicable action in this great city.” The memorial, which is over twenty years old, never saw a single vandalism until this year.
The upcoming Boston Free Speech rally threatens to bring white supremacists, Nazis, and neo-Confederates to the city, although organizers are trying to disassociate their event from the one in Charlottesville and claim the gathering isn’t racist in nature. It’s worth noting, however, that one of the speakers who will be at the Boston gathering is an anti-Semite who headlined Unite the Right: Augustus Sol Invictus. Another is Tim “Baked Alaska” Gionet, a pro-Trump Breitbart alum and contemporary of Milo Yiannopoulous.
“What we need is leadership to step up here and denounce the hate and violence of these white supremacists,” said Mayor Walsh. “We don’t need to go backward, we need to go forward. Freedom of speech isn’t about racist remarks and division … I don’t want that type of hate to come to our city. We’ve worked too hard to move beyond all of that.”
(Via Washington Post & Boston Herald)
I read something interesting recently that argued that anyone carrying or wearing Nazi signage or logos is actively inciting violence (because those logos represent an active call to incitement) and therefor that individual (or group of individuals) has given up their right to free speech.
I would like to see a court rule in favour of that assessment, honestly.
I would also be okay with a court ruling that anyone wearing a Nazi logo (or similar) is guilty of incitement, and anyone who decides to punch them in the face because of their attire would be cleared of wrongdoing because they have obviously been provoked and / or threatened and are simply defending themselves.
Under the imminent lawless action test, speech is not protected by the First Amendment if the speaker intends to incite a violation of the law that is both imminent and likely. While the precise meaning of “imminent” may be ambiguous in some cases, the court provided later clarification in Hess v. Indiana (1973).
The fact that Trump wants to make flag-burning a crime but has no problem with Nazi flags waving around is logically yet another racist dog-whistle and more proof that as much as he tantrums he has no backbone.
I’m not pro flag-burning or anything, but I’m gonna go out on a limb and say that waving a Nazi flag is a million times worse.
Trump is not even close to patriotic – he said that Americans are as bad as Putin, who kills journalists & political dissenters (“you think we’re so innocent?”). His knuckle-dragging base doesn’t recognize these contradictions, which is a shame although not at all surprising.
Trump’s America sux.