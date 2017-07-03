A Vehicle Struck Several Pedestrians At The Boston Logan Airport Taxi Pool, Causing Multiple Injuries

07.03.17 34 mins ago

A vehicle struck and injured several pedestrians standing at the taxi pool area near Boston Logan International Airport on Monday. According to a public safety official briefed on the matter who spoke with the Boston Globe, at least 10 people were evacuated from the scene to nearby hospitals. The severity of the victims’ injuries, however, wasn’t disclosed. CNN confirmed this with the Massachusetts State Police, whose office tweeted out brief announcements regarding the incident via their official account. “Preliminary reports indicate several pedestrians with injuries [with] varying severity,” it read.

A news chopper with the Boston NBC affiliate visited the site, near the intersection of Porter Street and Tomahawk Drive, and captured aerial footage of the aftermath. According to video and photos taken from the scene, it appears a taxi cab veered off the road and into the pedestrian area just outside the pool building, ultimately crashing into its side.

Per the Boston Globe, a law enforcement official with knowledge of the investigation said the authorities did not believe it was terrorism. Investigators are, however, attempting to determine whether the crash was due to driver error. Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio said the 56-year-old driver remained on the scene to be interviewed.

(Via Boston Globe, NBC Boston and CNN)

Around The Web

TAGSbostonBREAKING NEWSTRAVEL

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 3 days ago 13 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 4 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 5 days ago
Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

06.28.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP