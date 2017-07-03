LIVE AERIAL FOOTAGE from scene where cab struck pedestrians in East Boston. https://t.co/bXjw1p8tat pic.twitter.com/8OxGAnzEpG — NBC Boston (@nbcboston) July 3, 2017

A vehicle struck and injured several pedestrians standing at the taxi pool area near Boston Logan International Airport on Monday. According to a public safety official briefed on the matter who spoke with the Boston Globe, at least 10 people were evacuated from the scene to nearby hospitals. The severity of the victims’ injuries, however, wasn’t disclosed. CNN confirmed this with the Massachusetts State Police, whose office tweeted out brief announcements regarding the incident via their official account. “Preliminary reports indicate several pedestrians with injuries [with] varying severity,” it read.

DEVELOPING – Units on scene, vehicle into a group of pedestrians, Porter St at Tomahawk Driver, East Boston, near Logan taxi pool. Injuries. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2017

A news chopper with the Boston NBC affiliate visited the site, near the intersection of Porter Street and Tomahawk Drive, and captured aerial footage of the aftermath. According to video and photos taken from the scene, it appears a taxi cab veered off the road and into the pedestrian area just outside the pool building, ultimately crashing into its side.

Per the Boston Globe, a law enforcement official with knowledge of the investigation said the authorities did not believe it was terrorism. Investigators are, however, attempting to determine whether the crash was due to driver error. Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio said the 56-year-old driver remained on the scene to be interviewed.

(Via Boston Globe, NBC Boston and CNN)