Following Sean Hannity’s messy defense of Senate candidate Roy Moore — in response to the Washington Post report containing allegations that Moore had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl — advertisers are starting to once again flee the personality’s Fox News show. Realtor.com announced that it will no longer allow its ads to be shown during the Hannity program, and Keurig has followed suit while addressing the matter on Twitter. Keurig stated that while it’s not pulling advertising from Fox News, the coffee-brewer manufacturer has “stop[ped] our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity Show.”
Of course, this movement has turned unavoidably political for the left and right, although the latter seems more intent upon producing a venomous result while the former side thinks Keurig will come out on top. And as some pointed out on Twitter, the tag may be trending with the help of Russian bots.
The awful thing about this is there could be video evidence of Roy Moore molesting an 8 year old and all the “conservatives” would claim it’s an MSM set up and that the 8 year old was coming into him. They are brainwashed.
I genuinely thought the line for conservatives was pedophilia. Turns out it’s same-sex pedophilia.
Hard to claim to be the victim when you’re winning, yet here we are.
@johnnysplendid It’s early. Let’s not go counting our chickens just yet….
I wonder if Hannity would stop and think if he found out Moore fucked a 14 year old named Jill Rhodes.