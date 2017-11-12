Fox News

Following Sean Hannity’s messy defense of Senate candidate Roy Moore — in response to the Washington Post report containing allegations that Moore had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl — advertisers are starting to once again flee the personality’s Fox News show. Realtor.com announced that it will no longer allow its ads to be shown during the Hannity program, and Keurig has followed suit while addressing the matter on Twitter. Keurig stated that while it’s not pulling advertising from Fox News, the coffee-brewer manufacturer has “stop[ped] our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity Show.”

Angelo, thank you for your concern and for bringing this to our attention. We worked with our media partner and FOX news to stop our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity Show. — Keurig (@Keurig) November 11, 2017

Of course, this movement has turned unavoidably political for the left and right, although the latter seems more intent upon producing a venomous result while the former side thinks Keurig will come out on top. And as some pointed out on Twitter, the tag may be trending with the help of Russian bots.

Hi missus, fyi, you just referred to @seanhannity as an educated woman, and WHOA IF TRUE. — NastyCoCo (@HeadOColettuce) November 12, 2017

Apparently the Russian Troll factories are now trying getting #BoycottKeurig to Trend. It's so blatantly obvious. Keurig needs to be praised for dropping their ads from @FoxNews Let's get #DrinkKeurig trending! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 12, 2017