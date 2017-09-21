Jimmy Kimmel set the internet on fire with his Wednesday night monologue by firing shots at “phony little creep” Brian Kilmeade, over the Fox and Friends host’s comments on Kimmel’s Tuesday night monologue — in which he slammed Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy for “lying right to his face” about healthcare reform when he had him on the show back in May. Kilmeade in turn defended the GOP bill by dismissing Kimmel as part of the “Hollywood elite” and accused him of trying to push his politics on the rest of the country.
“And you know, the reason I’m talking about this is because my son had an open heart surgery, then has to have two more,” Kimmel said Wednesday night. “And because of that, I learned there are kids with no insurance in the same situation. I don’t get anything out of this, Brian, you phony little creep.” Kimmel also accused Kilmeade of “kissing his ass” and clamoring to be a member of the Hollywood elite himself.
It appears as if this is an all out war now, because Kilmeade responded to Kimmel on Thursday morning. While at first he seemed as if he was taking the high road by wishing well for Kimmel’s son, it soon became apparent that his words were dripping with smarm:
“I hope your son gets better. I hope your son gets all the care he needs. I’m glad you’re interested, you’re doing a great job bringing the dialogue out. But you should actually do what we’re doing. Talk to the people that wrote it, Senator Graham, Senator Cassidy, asking the tough questions to Michael, and we’ll see where we go from here.”
Kilmeade went on to subtly mock Kimmel’s Fox NFL Sunday appearances before he landed Jimmy Kimmel Live, noting that “even when you weren’t getting great ratings I thought you and the show were excellent” — while also refuting Kimmel’s claim that he ever kissed his butt.
The two men’s personal history aside, it can be argued that Kimmel already did talk to “the people who wrote the bill” and that said people were dishonest about their intentions with it. Maybe Kimmel has decided that the time for talk is over and the time for action is here.
The people that wrote it are lying right to people’s faces, you phony little creep.
You know there is actual video, right?
Good point. I watched the video after reading the article and didn’t pick up on the smarm.
“Talk to the people that wrote it, Senator Graham, Senator Cassidy, asking the tough questions to Michael, and we’ll see where we go from here.”
This all began with him talking to the author of the bill. …..
Kimmel is referring to a conversation he had with Cassidy over a year ago, not a conversation about this bill. Cassidy disagrees with Kimmel saying that the Graham-Cassidy bill does include protection for people with pre-existing conditions. Trump has also stated (via tweet, so it’s gotta be true) that he will not sign The Bill “if it did not include coverage of pre-existing conditions”.
The Cassidy conversation actually came a few months back when the GOP first tried to repeal Obamacare and crashed spectacularly.
Two very wealthy people arguing over something that will never really affect them. One seems to care about those less fortunate and the other doesn’t.
Well it should be fun watching Kimmel own Kilmeade over and over again until Kilmeade has to fall back on the usual “tolerant left” or some other self-righteous bullshit that these asshats use once they get backed into a corner for being fucking dicks to everyone. Conservatives should never pick fights with comedians, they’re massively outgunned.