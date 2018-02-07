Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Slams Trump’s Military Parade As Seeming Like ‘A Waste Of Money’

02.07.18 14 Comments

On Tuesday the Washington Post reported that Donald Trump has demanded that the Pentagon plan him a grand military parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, complete with tanks and other assorted military vehicles — because we all know how much the president likes him some trucks. The plan is already being harshly criticized, drawing comparisons to shows of military strength by totalitarian dictatorships like North Korea, as well as unnecessary being that the United States is already the world’s preeminent superpower.

Aside from that, such a parade would also cost in the millions as it’s not exactly cheap to ship tanks and other high-tech hardware — not to mention that vehicles upwards of 70 tons would absolutely destroy the streets of Washington D.C. As of now, there is no plan in place of how such an endeavor would be funded. On Wednesday morning Fox and Friends reported on the news of Trump’s parade, noting that he got the idea while attending France’s Bastille Day as the guest of honor last July.

Cutting back to Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade in the studio, Doocy positively commented, “There are a lot of people at the Pentagon that would love to show off all the equipment.” Kilmeade wasn’t quite so supportive of the plan, however. “I don’t know, it seems like a waste of money,” he deadpanned.

This isn’t the first time Trump’s beloved Fox and Friends host has gone rogue. Back in September, Kilmeade criticized Trump’s NFL tweets as “making everything worse” and just two months later he said that he would “kick” the Trump-endorsed Roy Moore’s “head in.”

