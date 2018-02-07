On Tuesday the Washington Post reported that Donald Trump has demanded that the Pentagon plan him a grand military parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, complete with tanks and other assorted military vehicles — because we all know how much the president likes him some trucks. The plan is already being harshly criticized, drawing comparisons to shows of military strength by totalitarian dictatorships like North Korea, as well as unnecessary being that the United States is already the world’s preeminent superpower.
Aside from that, such a parade would also cost in the millions as it’s not exactly cheap to ship tanks and other high-tech hardware — not to mention that vehicles upwards of 70 tons would absolutely destroy the streets of Washington D.C. As of now, there is no plan in place of how such an endeavor would be funded. On Wednesday morning Fox and Friends reported on the news of Trump’s parade, noting that he got the idea while attending France’s Bastille Day as the guest of honor last July.
Cutting back to Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade in the studio, Doocy positively commented, “There are a lot of people at the Pentagon that would love to show off all the equipment.” Kilmeade wasn’t quite so supportive of the plan, however. “I don’t know, it seems like a waste of money,” he deadpanned.
This isn’t the first time Trump’s beloved Fox and Friends host has gone rogue. Back in September, Kilmeade criticized Trump’s NFL tweets as “making everything worse” and just two months later he said that he would “kick” the Trump-endorsed Roy Moore’s “head in.”
Celebrate the military? How about we make sure that veterans get reliable medical care in a timely fashion when they rotate back into society?
This parade would solely serve to massage the president’s ego.
Sad.
Also, the dumb one gets it.
But the VA is too much like socialism. Some people would rather keep it a shitshow so that they can mercy kill it down the line.
Trump just dropped his Egg McMuffin onto his bedroom floor, he was so shocked to hear Kilmeade say this. It’s 10:48am as I type this, so the President is still on his “Executive Time”, hence how I know he’s watching Fox News in bed and eating McDonalds.
Just remember that in a few years this same group of assholes will hyperventilate about the deficit should a democrat president suggest we give cheeseburgers to homeless people.
+1
In other news that Uproxx doesn’t want you to know: Adam Schiff (D), the leading Democrat acting hysterical about Russian boogeymen, is back in the news. He was fooled by a prank caller pretending to be a Russian informant with dirt on President Trump. Apparently secret communications from Russians is NO BIG DEAL as long as you have a D next to your name! Nothing to see here!
@Art Salmons What’s the weather like in the alt-right bubble you live?
@Art Salmons
You mean a call that happened a year ago and nothing actually came out of it. And you mean the same Russian radio hosts that also pranked McCain and McConnell.
Oh, and here’s part of the transcript of the call that was posted:
“There were pictures of naked Trump,” one of the pranksters told Schiff, explaining that they were obtained by Putin’s goddaughter.
Schiff asks: “And the materials you can provide to the committee and to the FBI, would they corroborate this allegation? … So you have recordings… where they’re discussing the compromising material?”
“Obviously we would welcome the chance to get copies of those recordings,” Schiff tells them. “So we will try to work with the FBI to try to figure out how we can take copies of those… I’ll be in touch with the FBI about this, and we’ll make arrangements with your staff. I think it would be best to provide these materials to both our committee and the FBI. We’ll make arrangements between my staff and yours on how to facilitate that.”
Wow, real damning stuff there. Schiff takes a call and immediately talks about going to the authorities about the info (unlike Don Jr., Manafort and Kushner who took a meeting and never reported it but we’ll stick to debunking your insinuation that Schiff was having ‘secret communications’).
So go ahead and keep leaving out facts and only telling a part of the story to try and defend Trump and his minions. Do it often enough and maybe there’s a Fox News or Russia Today job in it for ya down the road.
Is Art Salmons just a bot that regurgitates Breitbart headlines? Notice how he doesn’t actually comment on the topic of the article at all anymore? Just drops all pretenses of not being a troll bot and is finally fucking owning his own identity, good for you Art.
Hes literally exactly the same as his character on the cartoon president show. which btw is hilarious
Not sure what Trump gets a bigger power-boner from: the idea of having all that military hardware catering to his whim, or *literally* having it on hand to drive over to the capital and complete the coup…
“I don’t know, it seems like a waste of money,” he deadpanned.
SLAM!
Any surprise that donald j CHIMP wants to see the closet thing IT can to goose-stepping formations?