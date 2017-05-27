Getty Image

A “major IT outage” has reportedly led to British Airways grounding all flights out of Heathrow and Gatwick airports in London, causing passengers to frantically search for alternative options. The airline is laying blame for the massive disruption in service on a “global system outage” that they are working to resolve. In the meantime, no British Airline flights are leaving either airport at a time when many UK travelers are trying to skip town for the start of the student’s half-term school breaks.

In a statement released by British Airways, the airline apologized for the outage, and recommended anyone expecting to take one of their flights out of London sit tight, and not further the chaos going on at the airports by showing up before the problem has been resolved, via Al Jazeera: