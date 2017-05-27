British Airways Has Grounded All Flights Out Of Two Major London Airports After A ‘Major IT Outage’ Disrupts Global Operations

05.27.17 27 mins ago

Getty Image

A “major IT outage” has reportedly led to British Airways grounding all flights out of Heathrow and Gatwick airports in London, causing passengers to frantically search for alternative options. The airline is laying blame for the massive disruption in service on a “global system outage” that they are working to resolve. In the meantime, no British Airline flights are leaving either airport at a time when many UK travelers are trying to skip town for the start of the student’s half-term school breaks.

In a statement released by British Airways, the airline apologized for the outage, and recommended anyone expecting to take one of their flights out of London sit tight, and not further the chaos going on at the airports by showing up before the problem has been resolved, via Al Jazeera:

“Please do not come to the airports. We have experienced a major IT system failure that is causing very severe disruption to our flight operations worldwide. We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience this is causing our customers and we are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.”

