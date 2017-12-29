A blaze that tore through an apartment building in the Bronx left 12 people dead, including a 1-year-old child, in New York City’s deadliest fire in over 25 years. According to The New York Times, four people were critically injured by the fire while two more faced non-life threatening injuries. Mayor Bill de Blasio did add that at least 12 were rescued safely from the fire, commending the FDNY’s speedy response.
The fire is the deadliest in the city since the Happy Land social club arson that killed 87 people in 1990 according to the New York Times, surpassing the total from a deadly apartment fire in 2007 that killed ten, with nine of the victims being children. There is no word on how the Bronx blaze started on Thursday, but the first calls began in the early evening at the “century-old apartment building” as the fire spread from the first floor:
The first emergency call came at 6:51 p.m. for a fire in a five-story apartment building at 2363 Prospect Avenue in the Belmont section, a spokesman for the New York City Fire Department said, and the department responded in three minutes. Within an hour, the fire had reached four-alarm status, and more than 160 firefighters were on site.
By the time Mr. de Blasio spoke around 10 p.m., the flames had been brought under control.
That’s a factor that sucks with living in an apartment. If your neighbor is filthy you might get roaches or mice. If they’re careless you might get dead. Which isn’t to say that a mortgage protects you. A random psycho might throw an IED through your window, but at least you aren’t at the mercy of random acts of carelessness. As always, thoughts and prayers.
Where are you living that people can throw IEDs into your window? My poor child.