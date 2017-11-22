CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Lists The Things Trump Has Been Tweeting About Instead Of Roy Moore

On Tuesday, Donald Trump broke his nearly two week long silence on disgraced Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, and to the surprise of no one, he did the opposite of condemning the Moore or the allegations against him. Instead, he indifferently defended Moore by saying he “totally denies” the accounts of nine separate women, suggesting that an alleged pedophile would be better for the seat than a “liberal Democrat.” Meanwhile, as CNN’s Brooke Baldwin noted on Wednesday, while the president has not had much to say about Moore, he’s had plenty of time to tweet about “basically everything else.”

Baldwin then compiled a list of the other things Trump has been sounding off about on Twitter since the Roy Moore scandal — namely, his predecessor, Hillary Clinton, “haters and fools,” the progress he’s made in North Korea and Syria, Kim Jong Un’s height and weight, his wife’s plans to visit a zoo, the GOP tax plan, welcoming back Rand Paul, attacking the media, attacking black athletes, Sean Hannity’s ratings, his wall, elephant trophy hunters, and it just goes on and on from there. And that’s just a partial list!

Previously, Baldwin complied a similar list earlier this year pointing out all of the disastrous things to have come out of Trump’s presidency in the month of August alone. Things are obviously going much smoother now.

