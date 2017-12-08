Director Bryan Singer Has Been Accused Of Raping A 17-Year-Old Boy In 2003

#X-men
12.07.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

X-Men And The Usual Suspects director Bryan Singer is being sued for the rape of a 17-year-old boy. According to the lawsuit, Singer assaulted the then-teenaged Cesar Sanchez-Guzman in 2003 while they were on the yacht belonging tech investor Lester Waters in Washington state. The press release from Herman Law, a firm dedicated to the defense of sexual assault victims, detailed the incident:

“At the party, he met Defendant Bryan Singer who offered to give Cesar a tour of the yacht. During this tour, Bryan Singer lured Cesar into a room, shut the door and demanded that Cesar perform oral sex. Cesar refused and then Bryan Singer forced him into acts of oral and anal sex.”

According to the filing, Sanchez-Guzman has suffered greatly since the alleged assault and is seeking an unknown amount of money as a settlement.

“As a result of the misconduct and unlawful acts described herein, Plaintiff has suffered, and continues to suffer, general and special damages. These damages include, but are not limited to, emotional distress, mental anguish, physical and mental pain and suffering, a decrease in his ability to enjoy life, past and future medical expenses, attorneys’ fees and costs, and other general and special damages, all in an amount to be determined at trial.”

The suit also explains that Singer offered Sanchez-Guzman film roles in exchange for his silence, but also issued a threat: “He then told Cesar that no one would believe him if he ever reported the incident and that he could hire people who are capable of ruining someone’s reputation.”

Singer was recently fired from directing the upcoming Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody after clashing with star Rami Malek and failing to return to set following the Thanksgiving break.

UPDATE:

Singer has responded to the lawsuit and released a statement on Thursday night.

(Via Deadline)

Around The Web

TOPICS#X-men
TAGSBryan SingerrapeSEXUAL ASSAULTX-MEN

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 7 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP