X-Men And The Usual Suspects director Bryan Singer is being sued for the rape of a 17-year-old boy. According to the lawsuit, Singer assaulted the then-teenaged Cesar Sanchez-Guzman in 2003 while they were on the yacht belonging tech investor Lester Waters in Washington state. The press release from Herman Law, a firm dedicated to the defense of sexual assault victims, detailed the incident:

“At the party, he met Defendant Bryan Singer who offered to give Cesar a tour of the yacht. During this tour, Bryan Singer lured Cesar into a room, shut the door and demanded that Cesar perform oral sex. Cesar refused and then Bryan Singer forced him into acts of oral and anal sex.”

According to the filing, Sanchez-Guzman has suffered greatly since the alleged assault and is seeking an unknown amount of money as a settlement.

“As a result of the misconduct and unlawful acts described herein, Plaintiff has suffered, and continues to suffer, general and special damages. These damages include, but are not limited to, emotional distress, mental anguish, physical and mental pain and suffering, a decrease in his ability to enjoy life, past and future medical expenses, attorneys’ fees and costs, and other general and special damages, all in an amount to be determined at trial.”

The suit also explains that Singer offered Sanchez-Guzman film roles in exchange for his silence, but also issued a threat: “He then told Cesar that no one would believe him if he ever reported the incident and that he could hire people who are capable of ruining someone’s reputation.”

Singer was recently fired from directing the upcoming Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody after clashing with star Rami Malek and failing to return to set following the Thanksgiving break.

