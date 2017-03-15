The entirety of Tuesday night was eclipsed by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and her claim of a major scoop regarding “Trump tax returns.” Folks waited in popcorn-filled anticipation for the fabled Trump taxes, which he declined to release despite a decades-long candidate tradition of doing so. Even after Trump was elected, his opponents hoped that perhaps — just maybe — these returns would surface and reveal those pesky Russian-Trump ties that already run through significant areas of his administration.
What did Maddow’s report ultimately show? Unfortunately, nothing of much significance. This left people wondering what the big tease was all about. Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera (and former SNL star Norm MacDonald, along with many others) suspected that Trump planted pages of his 1040A because they made him look … sorta good? Like he paid taxes, at least.
And speaking of Geraldo …. there were lots of vault jokes like this on Twitter.
Hang your head in shame Rachel, you just got played like a fiddle.
It’s all about ratings on channels like MSNBC and FOX. Sounds like they had a good night to me.
Was she supposed to not air them?
It’s no reason to brag on either side.
@Bitterpeace She could have aired them in way that didn’t falsely play up their importance. Basically her whole show was clickbait. She misled the viewer and then didn’t even present the returns until like 20 minutes in. It was all carefully crafted to make much ado about nothing and she insulted our intelligence in the process. Ask yourself, if they had been dropped into Tom Brokaw’s lap, would he have presented them in the same hyper-sensationalist way Maddow did? The comparison had been beaten to death already, but this was Al Capone’s vault and she was Geraldo.
It was a scoop in the fact that the orange dickhead hasn’t released any tax info himself. The first president not to do so since 1969! It’s his tax info.
Scoop.
They weren’t complete and were probably put out by Drumpf himself,
but it’s a start. This stuff will eventually surface and his financial ties to criminals will be revealed.
And the Drumpfies will say, so what?
I was watching last night. I don’t think she ever used the word “bombshell”.
BREAKING NEWS is what i remember.
Which it was.
Sure, it’s not as big a deal as Maddow (and her producers and others in the news industry) initially made it out to be. But I will bet Donald Trump one punch directly to the face that his full tax return reveals he’s got extensive ties to Russian banks and shady investment money.