CNN

The entirety of Tuesday night was eclipsed by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and her claim of a major scoop regarding “Trump tax returns.” Folks waited in popcorn-filled anticipation for the fabled Trump taxes, which he declined to release despite a decades-long candidate tradition of doing so. Even after Trump was elected, his opponents hoped that perhaps — just maybe — these returns would surface and reveal those pesky Russian-Trump ties that already run through significant areas of his administration.

What did Maddow’s report ultimately show? Unfortunately, nothing of much significance. This left people wondering what the big tease was all about. Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera (and former SNL star Norm MacDonald, along with many others) suspected that Trump planted pages of his 1040A because they made him look … sorta good? Like he paid taxes, at least.

did @realDonaldTrump @POTUS plant his tax return because he knew it made him look good? Did he punk #rachelmaddow? Careful what you wish for — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 15, 2017

As far as this Rachel Maddow "scoop" goes, it seems like President Trump may have been the "source" and played on Maddow's greed. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) March 15, 2017

And speaking of Geraldo …. there were lots of vault jokes like this on Twitter.

Imagine Geraldo's regret when he opened Al Capone's vault to find Rachel Maddow's report on Trump's taxes. pic.twitter.com/RH3FRZtV66 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 15, 2017