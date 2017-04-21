Caitlyn Jenner is a member of the LGBTQ community before she is a Republican, so when messing with the rights of the LGBTQ community, President Donald Trump’s best course of action may be to treat lightly. That’s the gist of what the Olympic Gold medalist and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told Diane Sawyer in a sit-down interview for 20/20 scheduled to air Friday night on ABC. Jenner pointed out in the clip that the move by the Trump administration to revoke Title IX bathroom protections for transgender students was the last straw, and Trump’s on her list until he recognizes LGBTQ rights, as US Weekly helps preview:

“Yes, I did vote for Trump but here’s the deal breaker with the Republican party,” Jenner said. “And the deal breaker is, you mess with my community, you do the wrong thing with our community, you don’t give us equality and a fair shot, I’m coming after you.” “When it comes to all equality issues, for the entire LGBT community, what we need is federal guidance,” she continued. “Just like the previous administration said that it was OK to serve as a trans person in the military. We have frontline people, OK? I’m talking Marines, trans guys, on the frontline, fighting for our country. I’m trying to get, especially the Republican party, to make a change.”

The Title IX law Trump reversed in February states “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.” Back then, Jenner called the fight to discriminate against transgenders “a disaster.” Now, she’s upping the ante, even telling Sawyer in the 20/20 interview how she decided that a future golf outing Trump had offered at to her on Inauguration Day wasn’t the greatest idea any longer.

We all know if there is one thing Trump holds dearest, it’s his golf outings. It’s tough to imagine him taking a refusal to join him on the greens as anything but a serious dis. We’ll have to see if Jenner has found Trump’s one negotiating weakness.

