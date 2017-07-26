Caitlyn Jenner Lashes Out At President Trump For Banning Transgender People From Military Service

After President Trump’s unilateral announcement that transgender people would no longer be allowed to serve in the U.S. military, criticism has been coming from all directions — including from Republicans in Congress and a former Navy SEAL. Now one of Trump’s most prominent LGBT supporters, Caitlyn Jenner, who is considering a run for Senate, is blasting the President for his decision as well.

Quote-retweeting something President Trump wrote in support of the LGBT community while still a candidate, Jenner noted the 15,000 transgender Americans currently serving in the military and asked, “What happened to your promise to fight for them?”

Jenner’s statement came after being targeted herself throughout Wednesday morning for her past support of Trump, including working with the administration on LGBT rights issues.

In April, Jenner appeared on 20/20 and discussed the administration’s previous attacks on the LGBT community and touched on transgender military personnel.

“Yes, I did vote for Trump but here’s the deal breaker with the Republican party … you mess with my community, you do the wrong thing with our community, you don’t give us equality and a fair shot, I’m coming after you.

“When it comes to all equality issues, for the entire LGBT community, what we need is federal guidance. Just like the previous administration said that it was OK to serve as a trans person in the military. We have frontline people, OK? I’m talking Marines, trans guys, on the frontline, fighting for our country. I’m trying to get, especially the Republican party, to make a change.”

The Daily Beast reported Wednesday that the transgender military ban was pushed by the far-right religious branch of the Trump administration, so it’ll be interesting to see if more responses by socially liberal conservatives emerge.

