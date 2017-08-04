Last week, President Trump tweet-announced that transgender troops would no longer be allowed to serve in the military — a move that “blindsided” top military leaders, who decided not to enforce the ban for now. The head of the Coast Guard also stood up for service members, as did Trump fan Caitlyn Jenner, who blasted the president. Well, it appears that Jenner has looked past Trump’s new policy, for the reality star was photographed on Thursday (you can see the evidence here) while driving and wearing a #MAGA hat.
Needless to say, this was an unexpected move after Jenner wrote a lengthy statement that included some unequivocal language: “America’s 15,000 trans service members and 134,000 veterans are much braver than you, Mr. Trump; my allegiance is with them and our country, not you.”
She similarly articulated her reaction on Twitter in response to a July 2016 Trump tweet, in which he promised “to fight” for the LGBT community:
However, this isn’t a completely unanticipated turn of events. Earlier this year, Jenner explained why she voted for Trump even after she called his LGBT stance “a deal breaker.” It seems that she just can’t kick the president’s other conservative policies, so there’s some selective forgiveness at play.
Needless to say, things are getting a little ugly with public reaction to Jenner’s choice of headwear. Most of the tweets are not worth repeating here, but perhaps TMZ’s Anthony Dominic sums up the situation best.
(Via Hollywood Reporter)
Like many rich old white millionaires, she first and foremost votes her pocketbook. Doubtful Trump could do anything to LGBTQ people that Jenner won’t be willing to overlook for the sake of a tax cut.
LOL, I’m starting to develop some type of stockholm syndrome when it comes to these Caitlyn Jenner posts. On one hand, I want her to STFU but on the other hand….
nah, I just want her to STFU
That was very brave of Bruce to turn into Caitlyn in public like that. But who is looking to Caitlyn Jenner for any kind of wisdom outside of that? Did anybody really even give a shit about what Jenner was thinking when he was Bruce? I mean, I’ve been saying fuck this person for years.