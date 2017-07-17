Will Climate Change Spell Doom For The Island Nation Of Palau? | UPROXX Reports

Last week, most of the Western world was horrified to learn that Kid Rock was going to run for U.S. Senate in his home state of Michigan, which Senator Elizabeth Warren thinks is no laughing matter. The man born Robert James Ritchie joined fellow geology-themed entertainer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as yet another a celebrity interested in running for office. Now Caitlyn Jenner has said that she is considering a Senate run in California.

The transgender activist and Olympic gold medalist made this announcement on John Catsimatidis’ New York radio program. Per The Hill:

“The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me. Over the next six months or so, I gotta find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside? Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talking to anybody? Or are you better from the inside, and we are in the process of determining that,” she said. “Yeah but I would look for a senatorial run.”

Jenner said earlier this year she remained an ardent supporter of President Trump, despite calling his rollback of protections for LGBTQ students as a “deal breaker.” When asked by CNN which party Jenner would run for, her publicist said they had “no further details to report at this time.”

(Via The Hill and CNN)

