Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me. pic.twitter.com/XwYe0LNUOq — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 24, 2017

Caitlyn Jenner, one of the most high profile transgender celebrities out there, is not pleased with Donald Trump or his administration. On Wednesday, the President and his team announced they would be rescinding trans protections that Obama put in place during his presidency, including the right to use bathrooms that match their gender identity rather than the one that matches their birth-assigned sex.

It was a huge blow for transgender people all over the country, and Jenner, despite her overwhelming support for Trump during the election, is not happy about this latest development. She had counted on Republicans still supporting women and LGBTQ citizens despite everything multiple Republican candidates said and did during their campaigns. Up to and including Donald Trump. In response, Jenner released a video addressing the trans kids in America right now, the “bullies,” and the president himself.



She begins with a supportive message to the trans kids affected by this new ruling,

“I have a message for the trans kids of America. You’re winning. I know it doesn’t feel like it today or every day but you’re winning. Pretty soon we will win full freedom nationwide and it will be with bipartisan support. You can help by checking out the National Center tor Transgender Equality and letting Washington hear you loud and clear.”

Jenner then continued,

“Now I have a message for the bullies. You’re sick. And because you’re weak you pick on kids, you pick on women, you pick on anyone else you think is vulnerable. Apparently even becoming the Attorney General isn’t to cure some people of their insecurities. As proof, the Supreme Court will soon hear a very important Title IX case thanks to the courage of a very brave young man, Gavin Grimm. Mr. President, we’ll see you in court.



Besides the cheeky reference to new AG Jeff Sessions while declining to actually say his name out loud, and the fact that the “see you in court” reference is about a Trump tweet in response to courts striking down his controversial travel ban, this is also a good message. Bullies are bad, and they should be called out whenever possible. But then there is the kicker…

“Finally I have a message for President Trump. President Trump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. And you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me.”

…which comes back to Jenner rooting for Trump all along (and attending inauguration events) and still not seeing this coming in any way. In all likelihood, based on many signs during the election itself, this was always going to be a disastrous time for LGBTQ people in America. So it is therefore a possibly disingenuous message for Jenner to be sending out via Twitter now, after the actions have already been taken. There was more than enough time for Trump to “call her” or vice versa before these rights were taken away.