Getty Image

Southern California’s fire-parched landscape transformed into a treacherous disaster zone on Tuesday as deadly mudslides claimed 17 lives and injured dozens while sweeping homes from their foundations and prompting 600 emergency calls after many refused to evacuate. The casualties and destruction from mudflow (up to waist-deep in some spots) centered within Santa Barbara County’s Montecito community, where both Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres maintain homes.

So while everyone was still freaking out over the possibility of Oprah 2020, she was surveying damage to her property. In this Instagram video, she points toward the utter devastation of her neighbor’s home and counts herself lucky that her property only received minor damage from the sea of mud: