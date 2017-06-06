Donald Trump’s decision last week to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement has stirred plenty of criticism, both at home and abroad. The latter wasn’t all that surprising, but domestic responses to the White House’s diplomatic kerfuffle has ranged from the Weather Channel’s online trolling to cities like Pittsburgh declaring their intention to adhere to the abandoned international agreement nonetheless. And then there’s Jerry Brown, the Democratic governor of California, who just signed a new, nonbinding agreement with China to combat the ill effects of climate change.
According to The Hill, the pact aims to encourage cooperation between the state and the country in order to develop “renewable energy, zero-emission vehicles and low-carbon urban development.” These and other projects tasked with cutting carbon emissions would result, the agreement contends, from the efforts of a joint working group staffed by Chinese and California officials committed to investing in relevant programs.
“California is the leading economic state in America and we are also the pioneering state on clean technology, cap and trade, electric vehicles and batteries, but we can’t do it alone,” Brown said in a statement after signing the agreement during a meeting with with Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Wan Gang. “We need a very close partnership with China, with your businesses, with your provinces, with your universities.” No word yet on whether this will add to recent talk of the so-called “Calexit,” though such comments won’t be too surprising given previous Trump-related instances.
Brown is heading to Beijing to attend the Under2 Clean Energy Forum on Wednesday. Representatives from 170 cities, states and countries from around the world are expected to participate in the meeting, which is dedicated to keep the average increase in global temperatures at or below two degrees Celsius. Trump Energy Secretary Rick Perry will also be in attendance, as he hopes to allay international consternation following the president’s Paris decision. As for Brown’s newly announced deal between California and China, he’s not the first American governor to rebuke Trump for pulling out. He does, however, appear to be the first to pursue non-federal cooperation with a foreign government on the matter.
(Via The Hill)
F**k yeah, Jerry Brown. I think even Jello will forgive you after this.
There’s also a push in California for the state to adopt a single-payer / universal-style healthcare system (which is fucking awesome).
Honestly, it wouldn’t surprise me if, 10 or 15 years from now (maybe even sooner) we see California look to withdraw from the Union.
I know that sounds like a possibly terrifying prospect but, really, California does not need to be dragged down by the dead weight of the mid-west / fly-over states.
Financially speaking, it’s probably the other way around…
No, it actually isn’t the other way around. Silicon Valley, which includes San Francisco and the whole Bay Area, and Hollywood are obviously huge generators of cash.
But alot of people that don’t live here might not realize that farming in the Central Valley is huge. If we aren’t the number one producer of any particular crop, we are most likely second.
So yeah huge revenues, and therefore we pay huge taxes into the the federal government.
California pays much more to the federal government than we receive, and therefore we support the poorer states. So most of the states in the south are takers who pay much less than they receive. Losers.
So there’d be plenty of food…which would undoubtedly be regulated beyond sustainability, and probably exported to make up for the dollars wasted on Lady Ghostbusters 2, 3, and 4. Your gas prices would skyrocket, as would real estate. No doubt the focus would be urban-driven, and you’d all be living in the cities paying a fortune in rent and gaining nothing out of it. Those who did manage to own a home would be taxed to death to make up for the dollars wasted on the Suicide Squad 2, 3, and 4. Then the Big One will hit, and you’ll have to come crawling to the country you seceded from or kowtow to the Chinese and basically become a glorified province.
Sounds magical.
What kind of Breitbartian nonsense did you just spew out? This must be conservative sarcasm, yes?
@frambly if you think those huge companies in Silicon Valley will stay in Silicon Valley to get assfucked by astronomical taxes, you’re delusional
Well I for one am looking forward to joining the New California Republic. I always sided with the NCR in Fallout anyway.
Not surprised to see the communists sticking together.
Oh, they are pal! Sticking together with Mike Flynn, Carter Page, Paul Manafort and Jeff frigging Sessions- you know, the current administration officials with proven (vetted, factual, no ‘fake news’ kind of proven) ties to Russia and collusion. They are sticking together like the old-timey patriots that used to think being American came first and called themselves Republicans.
So wait, are the people you named communists or fascists? They can’t be both.
Its only double the current budget, i bet that happens.