A Small Plane Crashed Onto A Busy California Highway Near John Wayne Airport

News Editor
06.30.17 2 Comments

This KTLA Los Angeles video shows the fiery aftermath of a plane crash after a private aircraft failed to make its intended destination, the John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California. Instead, the Cessna 310 went down on the busy 405 freeway, where clouds of billowing smoke and the obstruction itself began to cause massive delays (with the highway closed in both directions) after the plane burst into flames.

Currently (and fortunately), it is believed that no deaths will result from this accident, although two people inside the aircraft were transported to nearby hospitals with injuries. The following bystander photo and video show what a close call this accident presented. The person who shot the video relayed how this was the scariest incident of their life.

Around The Web

TAGSACCIDENTSCALIFORNIAplane crashes

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 1 day ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 1 day ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 2 days ago
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Beer In Every State

The Best Beer In Every State

06.26.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

06.26.17 4 days ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP