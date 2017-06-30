Video shows aftermath of a small plane crash on the 405 near John Wayne Airport. Bystanders can be seen helping an individual from the plane pic.twitter.com/9ahtwOEpWE — KTLA (@KTLA) June 30, 2017

This KTLA Los Angeles video shows the fiery aftermath of a plane crash after a private aircraft failed to make its intended destination, the John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California. Instead, the Cessna 310 went down on the busy 405 freeway, where clouds of billowing smoke and the obstruction itself began to cause massive delays (with the highway closed in both directions) after the plane burst into flames.

More images from plane crash in Santa Ana, CA, near the John Wayne Airport.

Freeway is shutdown in both directions. pic.twitter.com/40vxsLGQVr — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) June 30, 2017

Currently (and fortunately), it is believed that no deaths will result from this accident, although two people inside the aircraft were transported to nearby hospitals with injuries. The following bystander photo and video show what a close call this accident presented. The person who shot the video relayed how this was the scariest incident of their life.