A Student Is In Custody After Multiple People Were Shot At A California Middle School

02.01.18 2 hours ago 4 Comments

There were at least 11 school shootings in January, and February is already continuing that trend. According to KTLA, at least two students were shot and three others were wounded in a shooting at Sal Castro Middle School in Los Angeles on Thursday morning.

The LAPD responded to the shots fired situation shortly after a 911 call was made from the middle school at 8:55 a.m. At the scene, the two shooting victims — a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl — were taken to the hospital. The boy was shot in the head and listed as in critical but stable condition. The girl was shot in the wrist and is in fair condition. At least three other people, including a 30-year-old woman, were injured in the incident because of “peripheral stuff,” according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A 12-year-old female student is in custody and may be considered a suspect, according to NBC News. Aerial footage of the scene showed an officer escorting a female who appeared to be handcuffed away from the school. While the school remains on lockdown, the LAPD said there was no longer a safety threat at the school, although the investigation is ongoing.

(Via KTLA, NBC News & CBS LA)

