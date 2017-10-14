At Least 36 People Are Confirmed Dead As The Devastating California Wildfires Continue To Wreak Havoc

#Disasters
News & Culture Writer
10.14.17

Getty Image

As the devastating California wildfires continue to spread across the state, the confirmed number of dead and the sheer amount of destruction also continues to rise. According to CNN, the fires — which were already considered the deadliest in the state’s history — are responsible for the deaths of 36 people. The Los Angeles Times reports at least a dozen of the wildfires’ victims were elderly. “The bulk of them are in their 70s and 80s, so that is the commonality,” Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano told the press. Despite this, however, the even bigger commonality is the fact that many victims received little warning.

The New York Times notes the relative quickness of the flames, both how fast they spread and how quickly they consumed certain areas, contributed to the rising death toll: “Advance warning was measured in minutes or seconds, or never came at all. Hesitation was lethal.” “My dad’s best friend was calling and calling my parents, but they were completely asleep,” the adult daughter of two elderly victims told the paper. “By the time my dad finally picked up and his friend said ‘You’ve got to get out,’ it was probably already too late.”

“Some of (the remains) are merely ashes and bones,” Giordano said on Thursday. “And we may never get truly confirmative identification on ashes. When you’re cremated, you can’t get an ID.” While the heartbreaking and nearly impossible task of identification gets underway, there’s also the overwhelming job of sifting through the destruction. Previous reports of 3,500 homes and businesses lost to the wildfires have since been bumped up to 5,700.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disasters
TAGSCALIFORNIADISASTERSFiresWildfires

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP