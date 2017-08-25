Canada Will Allow Passport Holders To Identify Their Sex As Male, Female, Or ‘X’

While President Donald Trump’s administration is reportedly preparing to issue specific guidelines regarding its controversial transgender ban for the U.S. military, Canada is expanding its efforts to prove more accepting to its citizens and immigrants alike. Beginning August 31st, Canadian passport holders will be allowed to identify their sex via three designation: male, female or the “unspecified” category simply listed as “X.” The New York Times notes the change will “protect the rights of Canadian citizens to identify by the gender of their choice.”

“All Canadians should feel safe to be themselves, live according to their gender identity and express their gender as they choose,” said Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen in a statement. “By introducing an ‘X’ gender designation in our government-issued documents, we are taking an important step towards advancing equality for all Canadians regardless of gender identity or expression.”

While the Times adds that Canada’s latest inclusionary tactics are a part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s progressive social efforts, they’re quick to remind readers that “eight other countries offer a third option on passports or national identification cards.” Per Lambda Legal, a nonprofit organization promoting legal rights for the LGBTQ community at large, Australia, Bangladesh, Germany, India, Malta, Nepal, New Zealand and Pakistan also offer third or additional identification options.

(Via New York Times)

