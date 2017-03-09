How The Candy Has Cozied Up To Donald Trump

Getty/Shutterstock/Uproxx

The candy industry is under a lot of pressure. With new information surfacing about the damage that sugar wreaks on the body, they’re having a hard time convincing the American public that candy is a viable part of a balanced diet. And with books like Gary Taube’s The Case Against Sugar and films like Fed Up making the general public more aware of sugar’s addictive properties, more and more people are wising up, ditching their Hershey’s bars, and, hopefully eating a piece of fruit (which delivers its sugar with fiber) to combat all those cravings. As if people weren’t worried about sugar’s effect on health before, new data has revealed that Alzheimer’s Disease may be connected to overconsumption of the sweet stuff.

But consumer awareness isn’t the only thing slowing the industry down. In 2016, the FDA announced new regulations for packaged foods that will include much more than just the usual numbers and ingredients. By 2018, nutritional information on the staples you buy at the grocery store will utilize new information — including the link between obesity and other diseases — to give the public an increased awareness of how much added sugars they’re taking in. According to the FDA, “scientific data shows that it is difficult to meet nutrient needs while staying within calorie limits if you consume more than 10 percent of your total daily calories from added sugar.” That’s something that brightly colored bags of cookies and candy bar labels will soon have to reflect — which is likely to be bad for business.

So what’s the sugar industry doing? They’re getting in bed with Donald Trump. Or, at least, they’re hoping to. While the industry denies that they’ve in any way tried to collude or win favor with the president, a recent Washington Post article reveals that not only did the National Confectioners’ Association hold their recent convention at a Trump property — Trump National Doral resort in Florida — but that they’ll hold their next two major meetings at a Trump property in Washington, D.C.

The group also booked their 2016 meeting at Trump International Hotel in the capital before it was even finished. While Trump wasn’t president then, the candy industry’s continued patronage of his facilities combined with the reality that Trump hasn’t divested himself from his companies (another way in which he broke tradition with past leaders) is leading to a lot of questions about how much of a hold the industry will have on the government.

Uproxx

What the group hopes to accomplish in the near future is a reduction in sugar subsidies, which WaPo reports is driving up prices on candy. This could potentially save the industry $280 million in costs: