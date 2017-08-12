Multiple reports from Charlottesville indicate a car drove into a crowd of protestors and then drove off. At least fifteen people are injured, some seriously. There is no confirmation yet if any were killed. The incident comes just hours after a state of emergency was declared and law enforcement moved in to clear Emancipation Park, where white nationalists, neo-nazis, and Confederate sympathizers gathered for a demonstration called Unite the Right. The state of emergency was declared after violence broke out before the official start time of the event.
Video footage shows a line of cars driving down a street narrowly flanked by protestors. Suddenly, a silver convertible is slammed into the crowd by what looked like a grey Dodge Challenger that was driving at high speeds toward the crowd. Someone was thrown onto the hood of the silver car as it plowed forward. Others were hit and thrown to the side.
‘….Charlottesville sad..’ Someone died you brain dead MAGA shitstain.
Really courageous of Trump to take a break from vacation to condemn the violence “on both sides.” I honestly don’t know if he doesn’t get it or if he is deliberately coached by Bannon and co. to never outright condemn white supremacists.
Both; doesn’t get it, and only trusts the opinions of Bannon & Co.
Those durned Duke boys sure have gotten themselves into a pickle this time……..
Anybody have eyes on Bannon during this incident?
I mean, I’m not saying he did it but I’m also not saying he didn’t.
It’s funny (not ha-ha funny) that genocidal maniacs are the only people that humanity would actually benefit from culling out of society.