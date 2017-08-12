Getty Image

Multiple reports from Charlottesville indicate a car drove into a crowd of protestors and then drove off. At least fifteen people are injured, some seriously. There is no confirmation yet if any were killed. The incident comes just hours after a state of emergency was declared and law enforcement moved in to clear Emancipation Park, where white nationalists, neo-nazis, and Confederate sympathizers gathered for a demonstration called Unite the Right. The state of emergency was declared after violence broke out before the official start time of the event.

A car drove into a crowd of protestors. Watched one person thrown off hood. Reports are that 10-15 people badly injured. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) August 12, 2017

Video footage shows a line of cars driving down a street narrowly flanked by protestors. Suddenly, a silver convertible is slammed into the crowd by what looked like a grey Dodge Challenger that was driving at high speeds toward the crowd. Someone was thrown onto the hood of the silver car as it plowed forward. Others were hit and thrown to the side.