Former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page made another media appearance, this time on CNN’s Smerconish Saturday morning to address the network’s new report that suggests Russian spies attempted to use Page, either with his knowledge or unknowingly, as a back-channel to higher-ups in the Trump campaign. Throughout the nine-minute interview, Michael Smerconish grilled Page, asking him “whether he cared the Russians helped Donald Trump win the election” or if he has given any thought to the fact that he may have, even accidentally, contributed to Russia sticking “a black hand” into the United States election process.

“The bigger meddling in the election was what was done against me,” says Carter Page https://t.co/2NseLGraMF https://t.co/Pj0Tm19d3v — CNN (@CNN) April 22, 2017