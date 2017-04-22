Russian Officials Are Dropping Like Flies

Carter Page Continues To Deny Helping Russia While Making Claims That He’s The True Victim Of ‘Meddling’

04.22.17 1 hour ago

Former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page made another media appearance, this time on CNN’s Smerconish Saturday morning to address the network’s new report that suggests Russian spies attempted to use Page, either with his knowledge or unknowingly, as a back-channel to higher-ups in the Trump campaign. Throughout the nine-minute interview, Michael Smerconish grilled Page, asking him “whether he cared the Russians helped Donald Trump win the election” or if he has given any thought to the fact that he may have, even accidentally, contributed to Russia sticking “a black hand” into the United States election process.

Around The Web

TAGSCarter Pagedonald trumpRUSSIASmerconish

First 100 Days

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 1 day ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 2 days ago 10 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 4 days ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP