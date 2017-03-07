Is Florida The Most Important State In The Union?

Casey Anthony Admits To Sleeping ‘Pretty Good At Night’ In Her First Interview Since Her Trial

03.07.17 53 mins ago

Getty Image

It was the trial that captivated (and horrified) the nation in 2011: a parent accused of killing her child. Months after two-year-old Caylee Marie Anthony went missing (and whose skeletal remains were later discovered in the woods), her mother, Casey Anthony, was charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors wanted the death penalty; instead, in a still-much-discussed decision by a Florida jury, Anthony was found not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child, and aggravated child abuse.

(She was convicted on four counts of lying to law enforcement, although two counts were eventually dropped, and served three years in prison.)

In her first interview with the press since the trial six years ago, Anthony said, “I don’t give a sh*t about what anyone thinks about me… I’m OK with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.” America’s “most hated mom,” to quote Nancy Grace, understands why people feel the way they do about her — even her defense attorney thought she was guilty — but she swears, “I’m still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened.” When asked about the accusations that Caylee was sexually abused by her father, Anthony, who currently lives with a private investigator, added, “Everyone has their theories, I don’t know. As I stand here today I can’t tell you one way or another. The last time I saw my daughter I believed she was alive and was going to be OK.”

Around The Web

TAGSCASEY ANTHONYMURDER TRIALS
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP