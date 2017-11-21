CBS This Morning pulled no punches on Tuesday morning when reporting on the sexual misconduct bombshell about their colleague, veteran journalist Charlie Rose. The Washington Post reported the accounts of eight separate women on Monday detailing unwanted sexual advances by Rose from the ’90s through to 2011. Hosts Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell opened up the show by announcing the story while Bianna Golodryga ran through the details, as well as Rose’s response.

Rose told The Post that he was “greatly embarrassed” by what had transpired and that he had “behaved insensitively at times,” while also refuting the accuracy of some of the allegations. He has since been suspended by the network while they investigate the matter.