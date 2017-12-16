Trump Administration Banned The CDC From Using These Seven Words

#Donald Trump
12.15.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Ever since Donald Trump took office, certain language has been quietly removed from the websites, surveys, and documentation for numerous government websites. Mentions of climate change and LGBTQ Americans, for example, vanished from WhiteHouse.gov just after the Inauguration. Now there’s about to be another disappearing act. President Trump has ordered the Center for Disease Control to stop using seven words that aren’t in line with the Trump administration’s agenda.

The CDC is no longer allowed to use the terms “vulnerable,” “entitlement,” “diversity,” “transgender,” “fetus,” “evidence-based” or “science-based.” An anonymous policy analyst spoke to the Washington Post following a briefing on the new language guidelines. The recommended workarounds to avoid the taboo terms get strenuously long-winded. Instead of “science-based,” for example, one might write that the “CDC bases its recommendations on science in consideration with community standards and wishes.”

That’s a tall order for an organization that “conducts critical science and provides health information,” according to the CDC mission statement. How is one to write, for example, a study on HIV prevention in transgender populations or the potential impact of Zika on a fetus without crucial nouns and adjectives? It’s certainly not the first time Trump has shown himself to be anti-science. FDA scientists, for example, haven’t been able to set effective standards since Trump took office.

Indeed, even the chief science envoy found the Trump administration so hostile to his work that he quit, and called on Trump’s impeachment with a secret code in his resignation letter. The new CDC language limitations, however, are especially ominous. At best this is a wild inconvenience piggybacked on the CDC’s new budget. At worst, it’s actual erasure, not only Obama-era advances but of vulnerable, diverse groups.

(Via: the Washington Post)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSanti-scienceCDCcenters for disease controldonald trumpfetusLANGUAGEtransgendertrump administration

Best Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

12.15.17 12 hours ago 9 Comments
Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

12.15.17 14 hours ago 3 Comments
The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 1 day ago
‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 1 day ago 15 Comments
Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

12.14.17 1 day ago
Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

12.14.17 1 day ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP