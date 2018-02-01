Republic Records President Charlie Walk Has Been Placed On Leave Due To Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Charlie Walk, Republic Records Group president and a judge on Fox’s singing competition show The Four, has been placed on leave by the label in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct made against him, Variety reports. This news comes after an open letter that was published on Monday by Life Lab founder Tristan Coopersmith, who Walk used to work with at Columbia Records, and a second allegation by another woman, a marketing executive who spoke out anonymously.

Republic Records has shared the following statement:

“Republic Records is committed to a safe workplace environment where employees are treated fairly and respectfully. We have retained an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation of this matter and have encouraged anyone who has relevant information to speak to the firm’s investigators. Mr. Walk has been placed on leave, and will remain in leave for the duration of the investigation.”

