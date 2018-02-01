Getty Image

Charlie Walk, Republic Records Group president and a judge on Fox’s singing competition show The Four, has been placed on leave by the label in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct made against him, Variety reports. This news comes after an open letter that was published on Monday by Life Lab founder Tristan Coopersmith, who Walk used to work with at Columbia Records, and a second allegation by another woman, a marketing executive who spoke out anonymously.

Republic Records has shared the following statement: