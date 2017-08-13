The events in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday spiraled out of control early in the aftermath of the tiki-torch display on the University of Virginia campus Friday night, culminating in heinous terror after a car slammed into a crowd of counter-protestors. The attack left at least 19 injured and killed one, later identified as 32-year-old Heather Heyer, and earned condemnation from politicians in both parties while also creating a new controversy for President Trump due to his tepid response.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested shortly after the attack and had been photographed earlier in the day alongside one of the many hate groups that took part in the “Unite The Right” rally in defense of the Robert E. Lee statue in Emancipation Park according to the New York Daily News:
The 20-year-old driver — identified as James Fields Jr. of Maumee, Ohio — fled by backing away from the scene, but was arrested a few blocks away.
He was charged with second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and failing to stop at a fatal accident, authorities said.
I don’t want to hear shit else about black on black violence and what blacks don’t deserve.. this sub-human, white-nationalist thug drove a car into a sea of white people for the preservation of white people.. 🤔
Time for a certain demographic to take a long, hard look in the mirror.. no other way to sugar coat this shit!
BLM✊🏾
All lives matter equally, love your brothers and sisters no matter what might have divided before, we must remeber we are all children of the lord and violence, hate, and anger are not answer. The wirls must change fir the better, we the people as some good men once wrote, must change we must we must