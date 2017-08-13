Getty Image

The events in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday spiraled out of control early in the aftermath of the tiki-torch display on the University of Virginia campus Friday night, culminating in heinous terror after a car slammed into a crowd of counter-protestors. The attack left at least 19 injured and killed one, later identified as 32-year-old Heather Heyer, and earned condemnation from politicians in both parties while also creating a new controversy for President Trump due to his tepid response.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested shortly after the attack and had been photographed earlier in the day alongside one of the many hate groups that took part in the “Unite The Right” rally in defense of the Robert E. Lee statue in Emancipation Park according to the New York Daily News:

The 20-year-old driver — identified as James Fields Jr. of Maumee, Ohio — fled by backing away from the scene, but was arrested a few blocks away. He was charged with second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and failing to stop at a fatal accident, authorities said.