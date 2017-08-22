Chaos at Charlottesville city council meeting over city’s response to white supremacist rally https://t.co/01hr2dganT — Morning Express (@MorningExp) August 22, 2017

The above video shows the shambolic atmosphere that went down at Monday night’s Charlottesville City Council meeting. Business as usual wasn’t about to take place, for banner-wielding attendees demanded action over the murder of Heather Hayer by white supremacist James Alex Fields, Jr. Hayer’s mother has refused to speak with President Trump over his response to violence that broke out after a Unite the Right rally, and these protesters — who chanted “blood on your hands” — demanded to know why the group was even allowed to march (and spread their racially-charged message) within the city.

The council meeting did start out in typical fashion, and NBC News notes that members appeared keen to avoid mention of the rally, but this tactic did not stand with protesters. Thus, the situation quickly escalated: