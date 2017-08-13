Crowd screams “shame” at Jason Kessler as he arrives. And chanting “murderer” pic.twitter.com/wCr5KdFePM
— Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) August 13, 2017
Tensions remain at a boiling point in Charlottesville, Virginia after white supremacists/Nazis descended upon the University of Virginia this weekend. The situation turned violent when James Alex Fields Jr. allegedly murdered Heather Hayer while plowing a car into counterprotesters. On Sunday, the leader of the Unite the Right march, Jason Kessler, attempted to hold a press conference and was greeted by an angry crowd who chanted, “Shame!” Reporter Henry Graff of the local NBC affiliate tweeted the above clip.
More incredible videos follow. The Daily Beast reports that Kessler soon fled through the streets while seeking aid from the same law enforcement officers who he blamed for Saturday’s violence. Blake Montgomery of Buzzfeed News tweeted footage of the chaos from another viewpoint, which showed people shouting “Murderer!” before chasing Kessler away from the scene.
He didn’t murder anyone….
Technically neither did Hitler.
Wow, that was quick. Needed a new username already, honey?
Neither did Charles Manson
Cvjetanovic’s quote confuses me. Had no idea that’s what White Nationalists stood for. I’ve had them wrong this whole time.
The far right always made a point to say that the wall street protests ir the BLM protests were were full if thousands if people bussed in ny Soros or somebody. The face if this rally is from Nevada and the murderer is from Ohio. Wonder if that will get a mention.
But seeing this cockroach scurrying away in terror is the best thing I have seen in a while.