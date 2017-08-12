Altright marching in Charlottesville, VA RIGHT NOW. Reportedly chanting "you will not replace us" (in reference to black and brown people) pic.twitter.com/QUMZ1tDTez — Lily Ingram (@lilydelaluna) August 12, 2017

White nationalists bearing torches are marching through Charlottesville tonight on the University of Virginia Campus chanting “you will not replace us.” The “Unite the Right” gathering, planned for Saturday, aims to bring together a variety of niche groups from white supremacists to the alt-right to neo-Confederates. Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe was urging those not participating in the march to steer clear and avoid the potential for violence.

“In advance of [Saturday’s] rally there have been communications from extremist groups, many of which are located outside of Virginia, who may seek to commit acts of violence against rally participants or law enforcement officials,” said Gov. McAuliffe “In the event that such violent or unlawful conduct occurs, I have instructed state public safety officials to act quickly and decisively in order to keep the public and themselves safe. I want to urge my fellow Virginians who may consider joining either in support or opposition to the planned rally to make alternative plans.”

Fortunately, students aren’t on the UVA campus yet, and don’t arrive until August 18th. Never the less, all sorts of precautions are being taken for everyone else in proximity, not only by the city, but by others as well. AirBnB has been canceling bookings associated with white nationalists, which is sure to be taken as an attack on attendees’ First Amendment rights. However, that’s only deterred a small fraction of the thousands of people expected to attend “Unite the Right.”

Happening now near UVA pic.twitter.com/IxWOFnUhA2 — Tim Dodson (@Tim_Dodson) August 12, 2017

White nationalist alt-right torchlit march going through UVA grounds: "you will not replace us" pic.twitter.com/QS8ebI9XOW — Tim Dodson (@Tim_Dodson) August 12, 2017

Initial videos of the night before the main event show strong attendance already, and reports surfacing on Twitter is that the pepper spray is already misting the campus and a brawl may have broken out.

Tempers flare, pepper spray flies around TJ's statue. UVA police here to tend to those who got sprayed. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/sn3GQCyS8e — Robert King (@RbtKing) August 12, 2017

Massive brawl erupts at #UniteTheRight rally. 1 arrest, mass evac from Jefferson statue after gas deployed pic.twitter.com/7qYiVyXyV1 — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) August 12, 2017

The Mayor has weighed in tonight after seeing tonight’s first wave, and had this to say: “Everyone has a right under the First Amendment to express their opinion peaceably, so here’s mine: not only as the Mayor of Charlottesville, but as a UVA faculty member and alumnus, I am beyond disgusted by this unsanctioned and despicable display of visual intimidation on a college campus.”

Statement from the Mayor of Charlottesville: "beyond disgusted by this unsanctioned and despicable display of visual intimidation" pic.twitter.com/oTcYyTObdX — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) August 12, 2017

(Via WTVR)