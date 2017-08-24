Christopher Cantwell, the self-proclaimed white supremacist who supposedly feared for his life after appearing in a Vice News mini-doc about the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville last weekend, turned himself into police on Wednesday, according to the New York Times. Cantwell reportedly had warrants out for his arrest for two felony counts of illegal use of tear gas, and one count of malicious bodily injury by means of a caustic substance.

This news comes just one day after Cantwell posted a lengthy post on his personal website claiming that he believed Virginia authorities were corrupt and that he was “keeping a low profile” (in other words, had gone into hiding) until it became necessary to turn himself in.

In a statement released late Wednesday, the university police said they had been notified late that afternoon that Mr. Cantwell had turned himself in to the Lynchburg Police Department in Virginia. The brief statement did not say when Mr. Cantwell turned himself in. He was being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg, Va., pending transport to Charlottesville, the university police said.

It’s unknown if a court date has been set or if Cantwell was able to post bail. Cantwell previously revealed that he had contacted an attorney who later dropped his case, but has since acquired new counsel.

