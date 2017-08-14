An Attendee Of The Nazi/White Supremacist Rally In Charlottesville Has Lost His Job After Being ID’d Online

Getty Image

The Nazis/white supremacists who launched (and engaged in) a weekend of violence in Charlottesville seem awfully surprised that their actions are blowing back on them. Unite the Right rally organizer Jason Kessler was chased out of a press conference (to shouts of “murderer!”) on Sunday while seeking refuge with the same cops who he tried to blame for deadly violence against counterprotesters. Likewise, attendee Peter Cvjetanovic was mortified (while insisting he isn’t racist) at having been identified as the viral face of Nazism in America. Now, another attendee has lost his job.

Cole White traveled all the way from Berkeley, California, to attend the Unite the Right rally, which was originally planned to protest the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue. As images from the rally spread, White was swiftly identified by social media users and outed (as an employee of Berkeley’s Top Dog eatery) by the @YesYoureRacist Twitter account.

Cole White, from California — allegedly works at Top Dog restaurant in Berkeley pic.twitter.com/gxPvwQtAPw — Yes, You're Racist (@YesYoureRacist) August 12, 2017

White actually carries the distinction of being the first attendee doxxed by this account, and Top Dog took swift action by firing their employee. In an email to the East Bay Times, the company unflinchingly distanced themselves from Unite the Right’s actions:

“Effective Saturday 12th August, Cole White no longer works at Top Dog,” the email statement read. “The actions of those in Charlottesville are not supported by Top Dog. We believe in individual freedom and voluntary association for everyone.”

Public pressure works. Employees of Top Dog spoke with the Berkelely Side paper to confirm that the restaurant received “a ton of calls” about White, and “pretty much everyone’s happy with the fact that he no longer works here.” Aaaand the Twitter account that outed him celebrated in the aftermath.

