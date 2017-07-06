Chelsea Handler And Tomi Lahren Will Face Off In A Live Debate

The Blaze

Conservative firebrand Tomi Lahren and liberal late-night host Chelsea Handler will go toe-to-toe in a live, debate-style conversation in late July. The event, which will go down at Politicon in Pasadena, California, is sure to generate some viral moments between the two women who never hesitate to express their political opinions. Lahren, of course, expressed her newly pro-choice stance and got herself fired from The Blaze as a result (although she found a new gig at a pro-Trump super PAC). And Handler is always in the mood to troll President Trump in sometimes nudity-filled ways.

CNN’s Jake Tapper will also participate in a conversation-debate with Handler during that July 29-30 weekend, but the meeting between Handler and Lahren will be the one to watch. So, this shall be one fine mess, and The Wrap says that Handler will be the one leading the conversation:

According to a Politicon rep who spoke with TheWrap, Handler will lead the discussion. It will be “similar to how she does her Netflix show. She’ll act as the host and essentially interview the guest (Tomi), and of course, she’ll interject her signature wit and opinions into the conversation.”

Supposedly, this entire weekend shall be organized as a nonpartisan event, but c’mon, let’s get real. There will be arguments, although last year’s big controversy involved Handler popping off at Ann Coulter after she canceled their debate with very little notice. Lahren would be smart not to make that same mistake, and she probably wouldn’t back out anyway. She does love a popcorn-filled showdown.

