Hackers May Have Stolen Your Credit Card Information From Chipotle

Things are not going well at Chipotle. Despite a number of weird promotions, the chain has not been able to recover from a 2015 E. coli outbreak. Additionally, Chipotle was hit by hackers who used malware to steal customers’ credit card information earlier this year. At the time, the extent of the attack was unknown, but Chipotle just announced that while the malware was completely removed, “most” of its stores were affected. Yikes.

According to The Verge, between March 24 and April 18, Chipotle locations in every state where the chain operates were hit, as were many of its Pizzeria Locale restaurants. So, it’s safe to say that if you’re a regular burrito consumer, it’s time to do some research.

“The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code) read from the magnetic stripe of a payment card as it was being routed through the POS device,” Chipotle said in a statement. “There is no indication that other customer information was affected.”

If you think you may have been affected by this hack, Chipotle released a tool to help customers determine if a location they visited was hacked. You can find it here. Pizzeria Locale visitors can check here.

