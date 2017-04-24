InfoWars

Alex Jones has had to face up to a wave of consequences for his work at InfoWars. Not only has he walked back his coverage of the insane Pizzagate conspiracy theory, but his over-the-top behavior is starting to affect the custody battle that he is embroiled in. However, the hits continue as Chobani Yogurt has filed a lawsuit against the right wing media personality after InfoWars posted a made-up story this month associating Chobani owner Hamdi Ulukaya with a sexual assault casing involving refugee children.

InfoWars released a video titled “Idaho Yogurt Maker Caught Important Migrant Rapists,” which posited that the yogurt company had polluted the Idaho town of Twin Falls by bringing in tuberculosis and crime by hiring refugees. Due to these libelous claims, Chobani was forced to respond. In a statement from their lawyers, Chobani references Jones’ past conspiracy theory behavior to cast doubt on these extreme claims.

“(Jones) is no stranger to spurious statements. He has claimed that the U.S. government orchestrated the 9/11 attacks and the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. Mr. Jones has now taken aim at Chobani and the Twin Falls community.”

These spurious claims circulated by Jones and InfoWars led to the exaggeration and falsification of the details by far right groups surrounding the assault of a five year old girl by three immigrants boys.

According to the lawsuit details, they’re asking Jones to take dow the offensive material and pay at least $10,000 in damages following the subsequent boycott. Jones has plenty of problems on his plate at the moment, so it would probably be best to meet their demands in hopes that at least one of his controversies would be settled.

(Via Bloomberg, NBC)