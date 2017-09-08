Getty Image

In case his recent exchanges with Sen. Ted Cruz and a Chicago Cubs fan proved too distracting, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was originally hoping to pursue a post-politics career as a sports radio disc jockey. According to a Fox News story in August, that particular option didn’t pan out for the unsuccessful Republican presidential candidate, but a new report suggests Christie may have set his sights on cable news punditry. For CNN is now reporting the outgoing governor is in talks for possible contributor roles at rival MSNBC and its own network.

A source with NBC confirmed Christie and MSNBC were in talks, though neither they nor CNN (weirdly) offered official comments on the matter. As for the more conservative ratings powerhouse Fox News, another source indicated Christie was not engaging in discussions with the network:

“He’s not really too far down with anything,” another source with knowledge of the talks said, adding that Christie has been on the receiving end of a lot of interest from both television networks and other places, such as law firms. Part of the reason the talks haven’t gotten more serious are New Jersey ethics rules, which prohibit Christie from getting too far in negotiations with the networks while in office. The governor’s spokesperson, Brian Murray, said he was “not going to discuss [Christie’s] future plans.” “He has not discussed publicly what he plans or wants to do,” Murray added.

Seeing as how former House Republican Jason Chaffetz has already shacked up with Fox News, that the cable behemoth isn’t speaking with Christie isn’t all that surprising. Nor is the apparent fact that CNN is seeking another conservative pundit to join its ever-fluctuating panelist ranks. Donald Trump’s first campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, served as a contributor throughout and immediately after the election but resigned in November. Meanwhile, CNN fired Jeffrey Lord in August after he tweeted a Nazi Party slogan at a detractor on Twitter.

(Via CNN)